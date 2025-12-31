2025 Reflections: Looking Back at Voices

And last, but certainly not least, Emerald Founder and Editor-at-Large Marcus Harrison Green has returned to the newsroom as a columnist this year. He has written a few articles that have deeply resonated with our readers, including his reporting on Homer, the restaurant on Beacon Hill that shuttered due to a fire but continued to pay staff, which was one of our most-read articles of the year. But Marcus also penned an important piece during the mayoral election that must be highlighted: his article on Black voters is an article the Emerald is uniquely positioned to cover. Marcus spoke with more than a dozen Black folks in the community (not all were quoted in the article, but we spent a ton of time discussing these interviews during the editing process) to paint a picture of this complex topic and allow as many perspectives into the conversation as possible.