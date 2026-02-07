The Roundup: When Tragedy Hits Home

A

FD: It's that we care. We're not afraid to be emotional and own up to the fact that we live in this community. We care about the community that we live in. We want the same things that the community wants. It takes so much effort to build trust, and it's so easy to lose, and building a relationship means being as honest as you can be in what your mission is. You enter a scene like that, a tragic, heartbreaking scene, and you see people weeping and just barely being able to stand, and your assumption is that it is both love and grief, and that person knew who was killed. You have a press badge. It's a public street. You could go and ask respectfully as much as you can. You could give them a business card to say, we're writing a profile and here you can get a hold of me, or you could just let people just grieve and not bother them, not intrude. What is the point of intruding on somebody at that moment, versus a few days or a week later to try to do the reporting that you think the community at large wants? And in this case, I think there is reporting to be done, not just about what happened, but who these kids were.

And to your point on community media, if the community is going to trust us, they're going to be mindful and watch what our actions are. And if we say we're going to do something and we don't act in that way, we will lose their trust. So if we say we're of the community, by the community, for the community, and we go around and report negligently or report in a cruel way or an extractive way, they're gonna say, "You're not who you say you are. And why would we trust you and value you?" We would never do that.