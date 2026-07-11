The Roundup: Eddie Lin Defends a Delay-Busting Bill

A

EL: Right now, for our comprehensive plan, we had to do an environmental review. It's called SEPA, the State Environmental Policy Act. We did three years of analysis. It's a 1,300-page document with about 500 comments, and the department responded to them.

That review has to happen, and any appeals have to be resolved before the City Council can take action and make a decision. And the whole idea is to inform decision-makers about environmental issues. And when we talk about the environment, it's very broadly defined, so it's not just trees and salmon, it is everything under the sun. It's traffic, it's business impacts, it's schools, it's historic districts, and any member of the public can file an appeal about some issue that they care about, and that basically delays the City Council from even considering legislation. It can last three months even if that appeal gets dismissed because they don't have any legal standing or if there is something wrong with their appeal. That can be a three-month delay without even getting to the merits of it. If you're going to get to the merits of an appeal on our 1,300-page document, that's a six-month or longer process.

Our legislative process goes from January to August, and then September through December is our budget process. So you're basically talking about the better part of our legislative period, when we can really consider this stuff, and so really we're actually talking about a year delay. You don't even have to live in Seattle to file one of these. We see businesses file them all the time.

What we have seen up in Ballard is — and, you know, people might have strong feelings about a bike lane — but a bike lane has been appealed and has been held up since 2008 based on "environmental issues." A bike lane. Again, people have strong feelings about those, but this is a bike lane — not a nuclear power plant. It shouldn't take 18 years, and we're still not done.

That's how this process plays out. I was a real estate lawyer in private practice, and then I became assistant city attorney, so I've filed some of these bills in the past. I understand the power of somebody who wants to oppose a project to use this, as it's a very powerful tool that we give to any member of the public to completely stall and slow down our ability to take action.