The Roundup: Draze Says the Seahawks Are 'Built Different'

A

Draze: It's still going. It had thousands of views in the off-season. I got to perform at Lumen Field for the championship ceremony to a sold-out crowd. I've done some big stuff, but never anything that big.

Now everywhere I go, when I'm in Seattle, somebody walks up to me and wants to talk about "The Dark Side," or they just walk up and say "M-O-B, M-O-B." It's definitely taking the recognition beyond anything I could have ever imagined.