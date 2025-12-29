2025 Reflections: Looking Back at Environmental Justice Coverage

On the Duwamish River, a paddle program heals land and legacy, wrote Vee Hua. The program offers "educational paddles designed to bring new audiences to a river that has long been neglected — and to help restore it." It leads cleanups and increases access to the water for numerous groups, including youth. And as it works toward a healthier future for — and understanding of — the Duwamish, it also looks to the river's history, working with Duwamish Tribal Services "on ensuring that the Indigenous history is front and center throughout the tours."