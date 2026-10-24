The Roundup: Bringing Your Voices On Board for Our Bus Coverage

"RapidRide is great in some areas where many residents are going to jobs, Seattle Center, et al.; but that's not the case with the Rainier corridor. Since I ride the #7 all the time, I have some observations about the proposed changes:

1. Too much distance between stops.

2. Many elderly and disabled use the route.

3. Uses more space on Rainier Avenue.

Bottom line, one size doesn't fit all, and there's no consideration for the differences. I'm guessing Rainier Avenue riders care more about timely service and more wheelchair slots (during rainy days, the bus has to often pass up wheelchair riders because there's already two wheelchair riders on board and there's no more room to lock them in place), rather than speed in getting downtown."

—Sharon M.